Madonna vows to stand up for besieged LGBT community in St. Petersburg

03.23.12 6 years ago

Madonna has vowed to fight for the rights of the gay community in St. Petersburg, Russia during her concert stop in the city this August.

“I will come to St. Petersburg to speak up for the gay community and to give strength and inspiration to anyone who is or feels oppressed,” wrote the singer on her Facebook page yesterday.

The pop star was responding to controversy over a new law in the Russian metropolis, signed into effect on March 7 by St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko, that bans homosexual “propaganda” for fear it could influence minors by giving “the false perception that traditional and nontraditional relationships are socially equal.”

Poltavchenko is a political ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m a freedom fighter,” the statement begins. “My show/My songs/My work/My art/Is all about freedom of expression, freedom to choose to speak to act, always with humanity and compassion…I don’t run away from adversity. I will speak during my show about this ridiculous atrocity.”

Madonna is scheduled to perform in St. Petersburg on August 9, following a concert in Moscow two days prior.

The singer’s latest album, “MDNA”, is poised to hit stores early next week. You can read Melinda Newman’s review here.

Are you planning to see Madonna on tour? Will you be buying “MDNA”? Sound off in the comments!

