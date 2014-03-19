Maggie Q joins CBS’ Kevin Williamson drama pilot

Working nonstop since the end of “Nikita” last fall, Maggie Q is now eying her next regular TV role.

After spending four-ish seasons on The CW and WBTV's espionage thriller, Maggie Q will stay in the corporate family, landing a lead in CBS and WBTV's Untitled Kevin Williamson Project.

The network and studio confirm that Maggie will play Detective Beth Davis, division captain of the LAPD's Threat Assessment Unit. The character is described as “opinionated and obsessive” and as a guarded workaholic.

The Threat Assessment Unit handles stalking threats for the LAPD.

Written by Williamson and directed by his frequent TV cohort Liz Friedlander, “UKWP” will also star Dylan McDermott and Marian Klaveno thus far.

News of Maggie's casting here breaks on the morning after the “Mission: Impossible III” and “Live Free or Die Hard” veteran walked the red carpet for her latest franchise feature film, “Divergent.”

This isn't the first TV project to attract Maggie Quigley's attention since “Nikita” wrapped its 73-episode run in December. Back in February it was announced that she would be playing 19th Century Chinese pirate Ching Shih in a limited series which, as of now, doesn't have a network home.

Are you intrigued with the cast this pilot is putting together? How about the premise?