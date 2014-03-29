‘Magic Mike’ sequel gets a new title and a new director

Earlier this week, “Magic Mike” co-star Joe Manganiello said that the male stripper dramedy's sequel will start shooting this fall and that more news was coming soon.

Now that news has arrived.

The sequel will be titled “Magic Mike XXL” and will star Channing Tatum, Manganiello, and presumably more members of the 2012 film's buff, shiny cast.

“XXL” also has a new director, although Steven Soderbergh is staying on as an executive producer.

The sequel will be directed by Gregory Jacobs, Soderbergh's longtime A.D., according to The Playlist.

Jacobs also directed the 2004 caper film “Criminal,” which starred John C. Reilly, Diego Luna and Maggie Gyllenhaal, and was produced by Soderbergh and George Clooney.

“Magic Mike” also starred Matthew McConaughey, Olivia Munn, Alex Pettyfer and Cody Horn.