Magic’s ‘Rude’ spends a second week at the top of the chart

Magic! continues to cast a spell on the Billboard Hot 100 this week as “Rude” remains at No. 1 for a second week.

However, the Canadian quartet may have some stiff competition for pole position next week: Sam Smith”s “Stay With Me” moves 5-3 after the song is added for streaming on Spotify (The Hot 100 measures airplay, digital sales and streaming from a number of outlets, including YouTube and Spotify).

Former No. 1 “Fancy,” by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX, stays at No. 2 on the Hot 100, while the song spends its 14th week at No. 1 on Bllboard”s Hot Rap Songs chart.

As we pointed out a few weeks ago, we”re seeing an incredible run by new artists on the chart, but it”s not unprecendented: According to Billboard, the last time three artists occupied the top three tiers on the Billboard Hot 100 with their first charting singles was two year ago when Gotye, fun., and The Wanted held down the 1,2,and 3 slots.

Smith”s ascent pushes Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” featuring Azalea, down 3-4 and Nico & Vinz”s “Am I Wrong” 4-5.

There”s little movement in the bottom half of the top 10: John Legend”s “All of Me” slides 7-6, while Maroon 5″s new single, Maps, moves up 8-7.

Jason Derulo”s “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg, drops 6-8, after peaking at No. 5, and Disclosure”s “Latch,” featuring Sam Smith, rises 10-9, swapping places with Calvin Harris” “Summer.”

Next week, look for Sia”s “Chandelier” to possibly move into the Top 10 as it rises 13-11 this week. Charli XCX”s “Boom Clap” is also on the move, as it travels 16-14 this week.