Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jason went under the knife for hernia surgery, and when he awoke, he found himself in a state of anesthesia-induced amnesia. And then he noticed that “the prettiest woman I’ve ever seen” was standing by his bedside. Turns out, Candice was his wife all along!

This is the cutest thing ever, even with the belching that goes down at the beginning of the video.

(via BuzzFeed)