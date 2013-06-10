Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and more launch ‘Man of Steel’ at red carpet premiere

06.10.13 5 years ago

Up, up and away – “Man of Steel” had its official premiere in New York City on Monday evening.

In attendance at the glitzy event were stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Laurence Fishburne and more, with director Zack Snyder and producer Christopher Nolan also on hand to launch what’s sure to be one of the summer’s biggest films – if not the biggest.

Check out all the red carpet pics in the gallery below.

“Man of Steel” hits limited theaters this Thursday and goes wide on Friday.

