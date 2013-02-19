Mandy Moore joins ABC comedy pilot ‘Pulling’ from ‘Office’ writers

Mandy Moore may be heading for a small screen near you in the not-too-distant future.

The singer-turned-actress has been cast in ABC’s “Pulling,” a single-camera comedy about a trio of dysfunctional thirtysomething women who are determined to live life on their own terms. According to Deadline, Moore will play the “man-hungry” Louise, an optimist whose desperate attempts to land a husband usually backfire.

This will be Moore’s second produced pilot with ABC; she had another comedy with the network last season that failed to receive a pick-up.

Based on the British TV series of the same name, “Pulling” comes from “Office” writers Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who will executive-produce alongside Sharon Horgan and Dennis Kelly, creators of the U.K. version. “Pitch Perfect” director Jason Moore is on board to direct the pilot.

Moore’s previous TV credits including recurring roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Entourage.”

Does “Pulling” sound like your cup of tea? Let us know in the comments.

