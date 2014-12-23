Man’s awesome zombie nativity scene ordered for removal by humorless Ohio town

12.23.14 4 years ago

Ah, the front yard Nativity scene. It's an American tradition! We love it, and we will fight for every person's right to display it…UNLESS your name is Jasen Dixon and you live in Sycamore Township, Ohio.

Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Look, is Jasen's zombie Nativity display in poor taste? Absolutely! Will it scare most children? Of course! Is it cool and fun and hilarious for adults who have a sense of humor? Yes! But town officials want it gone because it violates supposed “zoning laws.” Jasen isn't buying it.

“I've lived here for 15 years and I've never had a violation of any kind,” he told Fox 19 News. “It's a holiday decoration. I know if it was a real pretty nativity scene they wouldn't be saying anything.”

The decorations, in case you were wondering, come from “13 Rooms of Doom,” a haunted house Jasen manages in Rising Sun, Indiana. Who is this hurting? Lighten up, Sycamore Township.

Images below. Official Facebook page here.

(via Huffington Post)

