Marc Forster’s ‘Hand of God’ taps ‘Sons of Anarchy’s’ Ron Perlman

(CBR) Having recently appeared as Clay Morrow on six seasons of FX”s “Sons of Anarchy”, Ron Perlman is on board for a new television series in the form of “Hand of God”.

Deadline he”ll headline the Amazon Studios pilot directed by “World War Z” helmer Marc Forster. According to the report, “Hand of God” focuses on Judge Harris Pernell (Perlman), described as “a hard-living, law-bending married man with a high-end call girl on the side who has a religious awakening and starts having visions and hearing voices through his ventilator-bound son that could be God speaking to him.” Filming is said to begin in March.

It seems Perlman has been attached to “Hand of God” for quite some time. In November, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his “Sons of Anarchy” departure, and said he”s “already about 700 miles down the road in terms of what”s next for me. So, I”m incredibly excited about what lies ahead.”