Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden gets in bed with ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

Marcia Gay Harden is getting in bed with “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

The Oscar-winning actress has officially joined the cast of Universal/Focus’s forthcoming adaptation of the bestselling erotic novel, with Harden set to take on the role of Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey, the adoptive pediatrician mother of tortured billionaire Christian (Jamie Dornan). Currently shooting in Vancouver and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (“Nowhere Boy”), the film also stars Dakota Johnson as lead protagonist Anastasia Steele, Eloise Mumford as Kate, Luke Grimes and Rita Ora as Christian’s siblings Elliott and Mia, Victor Rasuk as Jose, Jennifer Ehle as Anastasia’s mother Carla and Max Martini as Jason.

Harden’s recent credits include series-regular roles on HBO’s “The Newsroom” and ABC’s “Trophy Wife” as well as big-screen efforts “Elsa & Fred” opposite Christopher Plummer and James Brolin, mid-life crisis drama “The Librarian,” “You’re Not You” co-starring Emmy Rossum and Josh Duhamel and Woody Allen’s “Magic in the Moonlight” with Emma Stone and Colin Firth.



“Fifty Shades of Grey” is slated for release on February 13, 2015.

What do you think of the latest “Fifty Shades” casting news? Let us know in the comments.

[Deadline]

