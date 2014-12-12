Margaret Cho will lead TLC's “All About Sex” late-night panel talk show

Cho will be joined nightly by “Chelsea Lately” alum Heather McDonald, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and sex and relationship expert Dr. Tiffanie Davis Henry.

Olivia Munn blames female ex-“Newsroom” writer for making the rape storyline a controversy

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Munn said of Alena Smith: “If you”re going to open your mouth, you might as well say something actually intelligent.”

Janice Dickinson says “South Park” shouldn”t be joking about Bill Cosby rape allegations

“Rape is no joking matter,” says the alleged Cosby victim, who hasn”t seen this week”s episode.

Eddie Cibrian lands on “Babby Daddy”

He”ll romance Chelsea Kane”s character before learning she”s his new boss on the ABC Family series.

“Fresh Off the Boat” books Scottie Pippen and “30 Rock”s” Judah Friedlander

The former NBA star will play himself, while Friedlander will guest as a cool new counselor at school.

“Bones” down for its 200th episode, “Gracepoint” finishes with a small audience

About 4 million watched the “Broadchurch” remake, which – unlike the original – isn”t expected to get a 2nd season.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar to become a dad for the 4th time

The “Saved by the Bell” alum is expecting his 2nd child with his 2nd wife.