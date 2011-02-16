Maria Bello books NBC’s ‘Prime Suspect’ lead

One of the highest profile lead roles of this pilot season has gone to Maria Bello.

According to simultaneously appearing media reports — let’s credit Variety — Bello signed on to topline NBC’s reboot of “Prime Suspect.”

In the Alexandra Cunningham-scripted pilot, Bello will play the American equivalent of the Jane Tennison role, which earned Helen Mirren six Emmy nominations and two wins for her work in the original ITV series.

Bello was one of the leading contenders for the role last pilot season when NBC elected not to move forward with a Hank Steinberg-scripted “Prime Suspect” due to casting challenges.

Peter Berg is set to direct and executive produce the Universal Media Studios pilot.

Bello is a known quantity for NBC, having appeared on “E.R.” and, most recently, on multiple episodes of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Most recently seen in “Grown Ups” and “The Company Man,” Bello picked up Golden Globe nominations for her work in “The Cooler” and “A History of Violence.”