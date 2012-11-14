Mariah Carey and Cee Lo Green set for ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

#Mariah Carey
11.15.12 6 years ago

Mariah Carey and Cee Lo Green are putting their reality-show rivalry on hold for one special night.

The judges for “American Idol” and “The Voice,” respectively, are slated to perform at the 15th annual “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” TV special next month alongside country star Trace Adkins and legendary rocker Rod Stewart.

The show will be broadcast live from New York City on Wednesday, November 28 at 8 PM on NBC. “Today” show hosts Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie are hosting the holiday event, which revolves around the lighting of the 80-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Can’t you just feel the holiday magic, everybody?

