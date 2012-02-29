Mariah Carey plans first post-babies concert for March 1

Mariah Carey”s most devoted fans will get the chance to see her March 1 in her first post-baby concert.

Carey will entertain her little lambs in a private show at New York”s Gotham Hall. To attend, you must be a member of her Honey B. Fly fan club and be 21 or over (or accompanied by an adult).

Though the show is extremely limited, we”re hearing less than 100, it will be streamed online live. It is part of the Plot Your Escape concert series. Simultaneous concerts by Maroon 5 in Chicago, Cee Lo Green in Los Angeles and Mary J. Blige in New Orleans will also occur. P. Diddy will appear with Carey.

No word on if she”ll debut new material, but there”s a chance. She tweeted earlier this week that she was recording vocals on a new song.

To watch the concerts, just click here at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on March 1.

While a tour does not seem to be in the offering, Carey has also announced that she will perform a the Mawazine Festival in Morocco on May 26. That seems altogether fitting given that one of her twins is named Morocco.

