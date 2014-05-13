Mariah Carey returns with attitude on new club track, ‘Thirsty’: Listen

Mariah Carey”s new tune, “Thirsty,” premiered today on Power 105, and the Hit-Boy-produced tune attempts to place Carey right in the middle of the club as her vocals glide over a very busy synth track.

The tune opens with the sound of a drink being opened and poured before the relentless track starts. Carey comes in and she has something to say: “You used to be Mr. All About Me, now you”re just thirsty for celebrity” she sings in her upper register.

Her man”s thirst for fame has left her “drowning” in misery. He can take his “stunting on Instagram” and move along, thank you very much. And, of course, the question is who is the song about? Hubby Nick Cannon? Someone else?

Rapper Rich Homie Quan comes in at the beginning and in the middle, but the star is Carey”s delivery: she singing is airy as a butterfly, but her words are lethal. The track is one of the catchier things she”s done, but it is way too busy. I”d love to hear a remix without the stuttering background track that runs under the whole tune like an irritating mosquito buzz. I know that's Hit-Boy's thing, but this synth track is much less appealing than the work he did on such tunes as Jay Z and Kanye West's “Ni**as in Paris.”

“Thirsty” is on “Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse,” which comes out May 27.

What do you think?