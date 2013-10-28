Mariah Carey flaunts beach body on the cover of new single ‘The Art of Letting Go’

It’s nearly winter, but you wouldn’t know it from Mariah Carey’s beach bod on the cover art for her latest single “The Art of Letting Go,” out Nov. 11.

Carey released the image for “The Art of Letting Go” on her Facebook page today, where she’s kept fans updated on the status of her 14th studio album by the same name. The album was scheduled for release sometime in 2013, but was delayed after Carey dislocated her shoulder on the set of a music video.

There’s no sign of an injured Mimi on the cover, which shows her posed in a crocheted swimsuit on the shore of a beach at sunset.

Carey’s cover for the first single off “The Art of Letting Go,” “#Beautiful,” depicts her and collaborator Miguel in an awkward, soft lit pose that doesn’t fully capture the sexiness of the song. Check out that cover below, plus the cover for her 2012 single “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” and the cover for 2009’s “Obsessed,” off “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.”