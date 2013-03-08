Mariah Carey visits a black and white ‘Oz’ in ‘Almost Home’ video: Watch

Mariah Carey is back, and she doesn’t need much more than her voice and a wind machine to get fans to listen.

The legendary pop star took time off from “American Idol” to visit Oz in the brand new video for her new Stargate-produced single “Almost Home,” featured in the film “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

Director Dave LaChapelle puts his usual garish images aside in favor of simple black and white footage of the diva as she croons, emotes, strikes slo-mo poses and stares off into the distance. The sparse stage features a stool as the only prop — unless you count the enthusiastic wind machine which sends Carey’s hair into all directions — just like the tornado that whisks James Franco away to the Land of Oz in the film.

Her one-woman show is intercut with bright color shots from Sam Raimi’s fantasy film featuring Franco, Mila Kunis, Michelle Williams, Rachel Weisz, a CG monkey and a little doll-girl.

Watch the video here:

“Oz The Great and Powerful” is now in theaters.

What do you think of the video?