Marilyn Manson gets recurring role on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

While most of us think of Marilyn Manson as a goth rock icon with an impressive contact lens collection, he's also known for other stuff, like writing and painting and being an impressively clear-headed talking head on hot topics like gun control. He also pops up in acting roles, sometimes unrecognizably (see his shot on “Eastbound & Down”). Now he has a new role to add to his resume — he'll be joining the cast of the FX show “Sons of Anarchy” in a recurring role.

Manson will be playing Ron Tully, a white supremacist prison shot-caller whom Jax uses to expand his power base.

The move should be brilliant cross promotion, as Manson is in the process of launching a new album and a world tour to support it. But more than that, his involvement with the show is really a family affair. Manson just wanted to make his dad proud. No kidding.

“'Sons' has been such a big part of my life, as well as my father's,” said Manson. “So I was determined to make him proud by being involved in what will probably be remembered as the most amazing piece of television cinema. After all, the very heart of 'SOA' is about that relationship. So, now all I need is a motorcycle.”

Are you excited to see Manson on “Sons of Anarchy”?