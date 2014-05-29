Marilyn Manson gets recurring role on ‘Sons of Anarchy’

#Marilyn Manson #Sons Of Anarchy
05.29.14 4 years ago

While most of us think of Marilyn Manson as a goth rock icon with an impressive contact lens collection, he's also known for other stuff, like writing and painting and being an impressively clear-headed talking head on hot topics like gun control. He also pops up in acting roles, sometimes unrecognizably (see his shot on “Eastbound & Down”). Now he has a new role to add to his resume — he'll be joining the cast of the FX show “Sons of Anarchy” in a recurring role.

Manson will be playing Ron Tully, a white supremacist prison shot-caller whom Jax uses to expand his power base. 

The move should be brilliant cross promotion, as Manson is in the process of launching a new album and a world tour to support it. But more than that, his involvement with the show is really a family affair. Manson just wanted to make his dad proud. No kidding. 

“'Sons' has been such a big part of my life, as well as my father's,” said Manson.  “So I was determined to make him proud by being involved in what will probably be remembered as the most amazing piece of television cinema.  After all, the very heart of 'SOA' is about that relationship.  So, now all I need is a motorcycle.”

Are you excited to see Manson on “Sons of Anarchy”?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marilyn Manson#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSmarilyn mansonSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP