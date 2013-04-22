Mario Lopez will officially return as ‘X Factor’ host

Mario Lopez will be returning to “The X Factor” next fall, but it seems that he will be taking the stage alone.

FOX announced on Monday (April 22) morning that Lopez will be back as “X Factor” host for the show’s third season. The same cannot be said for Khloe Kardashian, Lopez’s co-hosting colleague last season. Lopez and Kardashian were replacements for Steve Jones, who hosted “X Factor” in its first season.

“I”m looking forward to returning to ‘The X Factor’ team,” blurbs the “Saved by the Bell” star. “We”re coming back stronger and better than ever and I’m excited to check out all the new talent.”

Adds Simon Cowell, “I’m thrilled Mario is back for Season Three of ‘The X Factor.’ Hosting a live show and keeping the judges — especially Demi — in line, is not an easy job, but Mario is a pro and we are glad he”s coming back.”

Cowell and Lovato remain the only two currently announced “X Factor” judges. The show has yet to reveal replacements for Britney Spears and L.A. Reid. Leading contenders for the gig include everybody ever associated with music in any capacity.

“The X Factor” continues its open auditions in Long Island on April 25 and Denver in May 14.