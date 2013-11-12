Mark and Donnie Wahlberg cooking up some ‘Wahlburgers’ for A&E reality show

The Wahlbergs are the latest famous family to get their own reality show.

A&E Network has announced the original series “Wahlburgers,” which looks behind-the-scenes at the titular Boston burger joint owned by Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg and their many siblings.

Mark and Donnie returned to their hometown to team with older brother Paul (who acts as chef and restaurateur) in the hamburger joint, where their old Dorchester neighborhood pals (the ones who inspired “Entourage”) often hang out with the siblings’ mother Alma Wahlberg.

“We”re thrilled to partner with the entire Wahlberg family as they graciously lift the curtain to share this new side of their story,” said A&E’s David McKillop in a press release. “This series offers viewers a new take on the celebrity reality series showcasing one of America’s favorite families.”

Mark Wahlberg will soon be seen on the big screen in Peter Berg’s “Lone Survivor” and in Michael Bay’s “Transformers 4.” Meanwhile, a feature spin-off of “Entourage” is currently in the works.



“Wahlburgers” premieres January 22 at 10:30 PM ET/PT on A&E.