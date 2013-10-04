Mark Millar seems excited by the Joe and Matthew Carnahan adaptation of ‘Nemesis’

Obviously the author of the source material is going to have some very strongly held opinions about their own work, but even so, Mark Millar appears to have popped a vein when it comes to what Joe and Matthew Carnahan are up to with the film adaptation of “Nemesis.”
Millar is not shy about serving as his own hype man, and while it has certainly earned him more than a bit of animosity over time, I think it’s one of the skill sets that authors in the 21st century need to get better at, and Millar’s ahead of the game. It seems like every year, there is exponentially more media competing for your attention, and if you want to cut through all that, you can’t be shy about singing your own praises or talking about what you’re working on.
In Millar’s case, he has so many things in development that he seems almost like a non-stop cheerleader for the various filmmakers who are adapting his work these days. But in the case of “Nemesis,” he’s gone above and beyond. He seems to be positively swooning over the script they’ve adapted, and he is setting a very high bar for them when they actually do make the film.
As with most of his work, the premise for “Nemesis” started with a high-concept inversion of a familiar comic book character. In this case, Milllar re-imagined Batman as the Joker, essentially. He took Bruce Wayne, billionaire, as a jumping-off point and recreated him as a lunatic who targets different cities, naming one cop in each city as his enemy, digging in and tormenting them on an almost unimaginable scale. It’s a big, nasty, sprawling book, and in typical Millar fashion, it is grim and ugly at times.
Here’s a link to what Millar had to say today about the script. I’ve been a fan of Joe Carnahan’s work since “Narc,” and I think he’s managed to really course-correct his career in a lovely way, something not everyone manages to pull off. I’m curious to see how the cast of “Nemesis” comes together.
One thing’s for sure: whoever makes this better be willing to dig in and get dirty, or there’s no reason to do it. This is extreme material, and trying to downplay that at all seems pointless. Let’s see who has the stones to do this one at full volume.
Wow– Bruce Wayne as “crazy” vigilante… Only done a bajillion times since Dark Knight Returns. Exploring the “dark side” of superheroes has become a cliche on top of a cliche. This is a “superhero” movie in Millar’s words– though the character is neither super nor a hero. So he’s probably right: It’ll be just as good as Taxi Driver!!!
Who is into self promotion more: Kevin Smith or Mark Millar?
Considering Millar’s creator-owned output these days is a movie pitch stretched as thin as it can to fit four or five issues, the quality of any movie is going to depend greatly on the screenwriter who adapts and and as such puts actual meat on the bones. I have faith in the Carnahan boys.
^^^^^ This.
Exactly. I read this book and aside from the great art work, it was a giant rip off.
I know few other than me like A team but Carnahan hardly needs “course correcting” in his work. I hope he gets big audiences and all of that, but Smoking Aces is awesome and begging for rediscovery. A team has some big weaknesses, but is also ridiculously entertaining. And the Gray speaks for itself. So course correcting? If anything, working for a Mark Millar story should be what gives us pause. Nothing of this meant to be against you, Drew.