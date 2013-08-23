Mark Wahlberg and Michael Bay in new ‘Tranformers 4’ set picture

#Mark Wahlberg #Transformers
08.23.13 5 years ago
Heroes. What are action movies about if not heroes? These men and women stand tall, fighting the good fight, taking on all comers, doing the right thing no matter what it may cost them. Okay, so that’s something of a traditional notion of things and one which the movie industry has moved away from. Or not. 
Submitted for your approval today is a new picture from the set of “Transformers 4.” Seen here in the image, and looking very heroic, are from left to right: Jack Reynor, Mark Wahlberg, 2nd Assistant B-Camera Casey “Walrus” Howard, 1st Assistant B-Camera John Kairis (with back to camera), B-Camera Operator Lukasz Bielan, Director Michael Bay, and Director of Photography Amir Mokri. They are, as you can see, looking very triumphant. In our mind, it isn’t that these men are unaware of the difficult struggles they face, it’s simply that they feel up to the challenge.
We cannot tell you what the men are standing on, nor what Mokri is leaning against (if in fact said things are different, they may not be) We could guess that it is some sort of machine/structure from Cybertron, but that would be speculation. What we can say with a great deal of certainty is that these men are bringing the Transformers back to the big screen and the image makes them look up to the task.
Directed by Michael Bay, “Transformers 4” lands in theaters June 27, 2014. Are you excited for the continuation of the franchise?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Transformers
TAGSJACK REYNORMARK WAHLBERGMichael BaytransformersTransformers 4

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP