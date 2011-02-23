Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis joining Seth MacFarlane’s big screen ‘Ted’

Family Guy creator and creative powerhouse Seth MacFarlane will be jumping to the big screen and to live action with “Ted.” The touching story of a grown man who’s teddy bear came to life as a result of a childhood wish and has never left his side.

HitFix reported on this project almost a year ago, but it appears that the wheels have started to roll with the announcement that Giovanni Ribisi has joined the cast and that Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis are in final negotiations to star as well. We previously saw Wahlberg with an exasperating sidekick in the form of WIll Ferrell in “The Other Guys,” so he should be warmed up to deal with a foul mouthed bear. No word as to Kunis’ role.

MacFarlane will direct and possibly be the voice of Ted the CGI bear. Fans of Stewie from “Family Guy” who is also voiced my MacFarlane can rejoice. The script was written by Alec Sulkin, Wellesley Wild and Macfarlane. It is hard to imagine what the man will do with the freedom that a theatrical “R” rating will give him, but we’re sure that he will push those boundaries just as much as he’s pushed those of broadcast television. No official release date has been announced.