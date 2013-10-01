Mark Wahlberg faces extinction in latest ‘Transformers 4’ image

(CBR) A born hype-man, Michael Bay has been giving fans glimpses of what “Transformers: Age of Extinction” will be to keep them engaged while he shoots the fourth film in the Hasbro-based franchise.

After shining the spotlight on himself, Bay decided to show off his cast in the latest photo posted on his website. Here you can see Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz and Jack Reynor hanging out in the desert looking forlorn. From the looks of it, this photo was shot around the same time as the very first one, which also featured Wahlberg, Reynor and Bay, along with the crew.

Bay”s “Transformers: Age of Extinction” also stars Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, Sophia Myles and T.J. Miller. The film opens June 27, 2014.