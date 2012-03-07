Mark Wahlberg to get on board with Teamsters-themed TV show for A&E

Mark Wahlberg is getting involved with teamsters. More specifically, he’s joining forces with fellow executive producers Stephen Levinson, Kevin Harrison and Bill Thompson to create an unscripted pilot focused on the Teamsters Local 25 in Boston for A&E. The working title of the show? “Teamsters,” of course.

Set in the real-life world of films like “The Fighter” and “The Departed,” “Teamsters” promises to give viewers a first hand glimpse of the union in the most territorial city in America: Boston. Here, the Teamsters Local 25 battle for the rights of their 11,000 members.

“A&E strives to remain ahead of the curve while delivering first class auspices to our audience,” said Bob DeBitetto, President of A&E and BIO. “We”re so proud to collaborate with this group of producers and offer an authentic point of view from the unique characters this world provides.”

“We believe A&E is the perfect venue to create a cutting-edge show that promises to be like nothing else on television,” said Levinson.





