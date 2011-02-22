Mark your calendars: Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ music video debuts Feb. 28

Mark your calendars, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga announced early Wednesday morning (Feb. 23) that the music video for first single “Born This Way” will debut online on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. EST. It was not specified which site will premiere the clip, but we’d put money on Lady Gaga’s website and Vevo.

The clip was directed Nick Knight, Laurieann Gibson and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga released “Born This Way” Feb. 11 and performed it at the Feb. 13 Grammy Awards. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the 1000th tune to top the chart in its 53-year history.

The album, “Born This Way,” will come out worldwide May 23, meaning the U.S. release will come on Monday, to stay in line with the rest of the world, instead of the usual Tuesday release date