Mark your calendars: Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ music video debuts Feb. 28

#Lady Gaga
02.23.11 7 years ago

Mark your calendars, Little Monsters. Lady Gaga announced early Wednesday  morning (Feb. 23) that the music video for first single “Born This Way” will debut online on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. EST. It was not specified which site will premiere the clip, but we’d put money on Lady Gaga’s website and Vevo.

The clip was directed Nick Knight, Laurieann Gibson and Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga released “Born This Way” Feb. 11 and performed it at the Feb. 13 Grammy Awards. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the 1000th tune to top the chart in its 53-year history.

The album, “Born This Way,” will come out worldwide May 23, meaning the U.S. release will come on Monday, to stay in line with the rest of the world, instead of the usual Tuesday release date

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga
TAGSBorn This WayLADY GAGAMusic Video

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP