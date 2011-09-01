Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera dance their way to top the Billboard Hot 100

09.01.11 7 years ago

Maroon 5 scores the second No. 1 of its career as “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera dances its ways 4-1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

The song is Maroon 5″s first chart topper since 2007″s “Makes Me Wonder.” For Aguilera, the pinnacle ends a much longer drought as her last No. 1 was also a collaboration: her remake of “Lady Marmalade” with Lil” Kim, Maya and Pink in 2001. It is her fifth No. 1 overall.

It”s a good week for Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine as he is also in the top 10, at No. 10, as the featured artist on Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts.”  

“Jagger”s” ascension means Katy Perry”s “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” falls to No. 5;  LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock stays at No. 2, Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” kicks its way 7-3, jumping over Bad Meets Evil”s “Lighters” featuring Bruno Mars, which moves into the Top 5 as it scoots 6-4.

Nicki Minaj”s MTV Video Music Award-winning “Super Bass” falls 5-6,  Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” inches up one space to No. 7, as does OneRepublic”s “Good Life” to No. 8. Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack and Nayer climbs back into the Top 10, possibly because of his performance on the VMAs, moving 11-9.

Two other songs, both performed on the VMAs, also soar following Aug. 28″s award show, the highest rated in MTV”s 30-year history:  Lady Gaga”s “You And I” leaps 35-16, while Adele”s “Someone Like You” glides 34-19.

The highest debut on the Hot 100 belongs to Pistol Annies, the trio led by Miranda Lambert. The album”s title cut, “Hell on Heels,” bows at No. 55.

