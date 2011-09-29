Maroon 5 stays at top of Hot 100: What about Rihanna?

Maroon 5’s mega hit, “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera, spends a fourth week at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song shows no sign of weakening, as it gains strength in both radio play and sales, according to Billboard.com.

However, it may soon face challenges from two rapid movers: “Sexy and I Know It,” LMFAO”s follow up the song of the summer, former chart topper “Party Rock Anthem,” surges 25-10, while Rihanna”s “We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris bullets onto the chart at No. 16. The track is the first single from her new album, coming Nov. 21. Ri Ri is not letting any air exist between tracks: “Cheers (I”ll Drink To That)” remains in the Top 10 at No. 7.

Like “Jagger,” none of the other tunes in the Top 6 relinquish their positions: Adele”s former No. 1, “Someone Like You,” stays at No. 2, Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” remains at No. 3, “Party Rock Anthem” swings on at No. 4, Gym Class Heroes” “Stereo Hearts” featuring Adam Levine holds at No. 5 and Bad Meets Evil”s “Lighters featuring Bruno Mars hangs out at No. 6.

Lady Gaga”s “You and I” bounces back up two spots to No. 8, while Cobra Starship”s “You Make Me Feel…” featuring Sabi drops 7-9.

How do we know that “Glee” is back on TV, other than the obvious? The chart is littered with three tunes from the season premiere; the highest-ranking being “It”s Not Unusual,” which crashes in at No. 65.