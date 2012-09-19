Maroon 5 takes ‘One More Night’ to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100

Maroon 5 reaches the Billboard Hot 100 summit for the third time as “One More Night” rises 2-1 this week.
The second single from the band”s current album, “Overexposed,” achieves what first single “Payphone,” could not. That tune stalled at No. 2. Maroon 5″s previous chart toppers were 2007″s “Makes Me Wonder” and last year”s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera.

“One More Night” knocks Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” out of the top spot. The song spent three weeks at No. 1 and drops to No. 2 this week.

No new titles make their way into the Top 10 this week as last week”s slate shifts minimally. Fun.”s “Some Nights” rises one spot to No. 3, trading places with Flo Rida”s former No. 1, “Whistle,” which falls  to No. 4, according to Billboard.

Both Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” and  Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean climb one spot each as “Blow Me” moves 6-5 and “As Long as You Love Me” 7-6.

Ellie Goulding”s “Lights” falls 5-7, Alex Clare”s “Too Close” inches 10-8,  Carly Rae Jepsen and Owl City”s “Good Time” holds at No. 9 and Neon Trees” “Everybody Talks”  drops 8-10.

Two songs will likely burst into the Top 10 next week: Psy”s “Gangnam Style” soars 64-11 this week, while Kayne West”s “Clique” featuring Jay-Z and Big Sean jumps 55-12.

