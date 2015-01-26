Maroon 5’s Adam Levine will perform at the Oscars

#Oscars 2015
01.26.15 4 years ago 7 Comments

We can probably expect a number of Oscar announcements this week as the producers begin to put the show together in earnest. Kicking things off, Adam Levine has been tapped to perform “Lost Stars” on the show.

I'm sure Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron did cartwheels when this tune was nominated. It meant they could get some major star power on the show. Seriously, these guys obsess over this detail. I once heard an Oscars producer vocally bemoaning the “terrible” line-up of nominees in the song category (he didn't know the company he was in at the time) because of the lacking luster. Nevermind quality of work; it's all about the ratings, baby!

I imagine Common and John Legend will be tapped to sing “Glory” on the show, too. And whoever will get up there to crank out “Everything is Awesome.” Probably Rita Ora will get the call for “Grateful.” It's an interesting category this year, though, because the award may well end up going to Glen Campbell's “I'm Not Gonna Miss You” in an Oscar shocker. Just keep an eye out is all I'm saying. It's a gorgeous track and there will surely be plenty in the Academy who want this for him.

The 87th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 22.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2015
TAGSadam levineIn ContentionLost StarsOscars 2015

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP