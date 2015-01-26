Maroon 5’s Adam Levine will perform at the Oscars

We can probably expect a number of Oscar announcements this week as the producers begin to put the show together in earnest. Kicking things off, Adam Levine has been tapped to perform “Lost Stars” on the show.

I'm sure Oscarcast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron did cartwheels when this tune was nominated. It meant they could get some major star power on the show. Seriously, these guys obsess over this detail. I once heard an Oscars producer vocally bemoaning the “terrible” line-up of nominees in the song category (he didn't know the company he was in at the time) because of the lacking luster. Nevermind quality of work; it's all about the ratings, baby!

I imagine Common and John Legend will be tapped to sing “Glory” on the show, too. And whoever will get up there to crank out “Everything is Awesome.” Probably Rita Ora will get the call for “Grateful.” It's an interesting category this year, though, because the award may well end up going to Glen Campbell's “I'm Not Gonna Miss You” in an Oscar shocker. Just keep an eye out is all I'm saying. It's a gorgeous track and there will surely be plenty in the Academy who want this for him.

The 87th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, Feb. 22.