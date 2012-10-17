Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ makes it 5 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100

Maroon 5 makes it five weeks in a row as “One More Night” spends one more frame atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The song continues to hold off a charge from Korean rapper Psy and “Gangnam Style,” thanks primarily to continued strong radio airplay. “Gangnam Style” remains at No. 2, according to Billboard.

Taylor Swift”s decision to unveil one new track from “Red,” out Oct. 22, each week for the past several weeks results in Swift”s third song in as many weeks debuting in the Top 10. This week, “I Knew You Were Trouble” blows onto the Hot 100 at No. 3, bolstered largely by digital sales. “Red”s” first single (and former No. 1), “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is at No. 3. Sandwiched between the Swift double pack is fun.”s “Some Nights” at No. 4.

Following Swift, the only other new entry into the top 10 is Ke$ha with “Die Young,” which jumps 14-8.

On the rest of the top 10, Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean rises 7-6. Alex Clare”s “Too Close” climbs 10-7. Pink”s “Blow Me (One Last Kiss)” holds at No. 9 and Owl City and Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Good Time” slides up one notch to No. 10.

Adele”s James Bond theme, “Skyfall,” falls out of the top 10, dropping five places to No. 13 in its second week.