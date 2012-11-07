Maroon 5’s ‘One More Night’ spends its eighth week atop the Billboard Hot 100

Maroon 5″s “One More Night” makes it eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, once again locking Psy”s “Gangnam Style” out of the top spot.

The group is on a roll as “One More Night” now spends twice as many weeks at No. 1 as Maroon 5″s 2011″s hit, “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera, which was No. 1 for four weeks.

As far as Psy”s “Style,” it falls in radio listenership, digital sales, and streaming (although it remains No. 1 on both the sales and streaming charts), so the likelihood of it bouncing up to the top of the Billboard 200 are looking rather slim.

There”s only slight movement in the rest of the Top 10: Fun.”s “Some Nights” holds at No. 3, while Rihanna”s “Diamonds” sparkles its way to No. 4 from No. 5. Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is at No. 5 and Ke$ha”s “Die Young” falls two spots to No. 6.

Bruno Mars” “Locked Out Of Heaven” stays at No. 7, Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean falls from No. 6 to No. 8, while Alex Clare”s “Too Close” and Ne-Yo”s “Let Me Love You (Until You Learn To Love Yourself”) each slide down one spot to No. 9 and 10, respectively.

