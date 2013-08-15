Martin Scorsese lends his name to Wong Kar-wai’s ‘The Grandmaster’

Ever since it landed slightly softly at the Berlin Film Festival back in February, it seems The Weinstein Company has been doing its best to re-engineer “The Grandmaster” less as an art house item than as a crossover piece. It”s probably for the best. Wong Kar-wai devotees, hungry for the film after years of protracted waiting, will catch the film regardless, whether or not its critical reception improves upon its US release. Genre enthusiasts, however, will need more persuading on a film that, given Wong”s trademark flourishes of woozy romanticism, is still far from conventional martial-arts fare.
First came the film”s Comic-Con appearance, which generated buzz from a very different corner of the internet to the usual film festival crowd. Then came the Academy showcase screening, creating the impression of accessible prestige fare rather than remote art cinema. And now, just over a week before the film hits US cinemas, comes an opportunistic new marketing angle: it’s being released under the banner of “Martin Scorsese Presents ‘The Grandmaster.’”
It”s a move that will probably annoy some of Wong”s more ardent devotees, who might feel that his should be the chief directorial brand associated with the film. It’s not a new tactic, of course: Quentin Tarantino’s name has been welded onto a number of Asian releases for the English-language market, Zhang Yimou’s “Hero” among them.
You could hardly ask for a more sincerely passionate advocate than Scorsese, however. Explaining his attachment to the film, the legendary director stated: “Wong Kar Wai has turned martial arts into a modern dance. Every movement hit with precision, every emotion drenched with underlying honor. ‘The Grandmaster,’ arranged with both elegance and fury, left me mesmerized.”
Harvey Weinstein responded, “Marty Scorsese”s reaction to ‘The Grandmaster’ couldn”t have been more enthusiastic. When Marty champions a film, nothing is better; it is the ultimate seal of approval. I look forward to audiences seeing this wildly entertaining and artistic film.”
I wasn’t quite as enthused as Scorsese about the film, but it certainly has dazzle to spare. Here’s hoping US audiences take the leap.
It’s really tough to get excited for this film with such a muted early response. I never thought I’d have to go see a Wong Kar Wai film with such lowered expectations before (not including My Blueberry Nights) but I guess it does happen every once in a while. I just hope it isn’t another 7 years before his next film.
I don’t really know how well this film is going to do with martial arts movie fans – especially in comparison to the similar-set Ip Man movies. I really think word of mouth is going to be pretty toxic on this one, since it is probably going to be more of a slow-moving arthouse film than an action film, and the way they’ve decided to sell it as an action spectacle is probably not going to land well with general audiences. I’m still going to see it for myself, but there is a brewing feeling that The Grandmaster will be viewed as a major non-event (similar to the recent Almodovar film) when it finally comes out. Hopefully I will be wrong, but we’ll see…
It definitely delivers in the action department, with the two Ziyi Zhang fight scenes among the best I’ve ever seen in a film.
Whether or not the action is seamlessly blended with WKW’s trademark romanticism is another matter. The slower, more poetic material didn’t seem to hinder the success of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, but with The Grandmaster the main risk is that the historical background and the vagueness of certain characters (despite the on-screen titles in the Weinstein edit) may confuse audiences.
It’s a bit of a mess but it a lot of fun, and the whole Zhang Ziyi backstory is swoon-level good.