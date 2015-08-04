Martin Scorsese, Mick Jagger unveil their HBO series, ‘Vinyl,’ on Instagram

08.04.15 3 years ago

There is plenty of guitar, drugs, cash and lipstick in “Vinyl,” if the teaser that debuted today is any indication.

Kings of film and rock, respectively, Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger previously teamed up for the 2008 documentary “Shine a Light.” They”re working together again as producers for upcoming HBO series “Vinyl.” Instagram debuted a little video peek at the new show.

Created by Terence Winter (“Boardwalk Empire,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), the series is set in the drug-and sex-fueled music business of 1970s New York, as punk and disco were breaking out. “Vinyl” focuses on a record executive trying to resurrect his label and find the next new sound.

Check out Instagram”s teaser for “Vinyl” below:

