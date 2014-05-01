Comedy genius Martin Short is on “Conan” tonight, and let's just say his telemarketer story starts out like your basic mindless, go-nowhere talk show chatter before taking a truly amazing turn at the end. As an added bonus you get to hear Martin Short scream “Suck my ass, you prick!” at maximum volume, which is always a guaranteed good time.
Martin Short’s telemarketer story on ‘Conan’ has the greatest punchline ever
Chris Eggertsen 05.01.14 4 years ago
