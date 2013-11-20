Marvel alum James Viscardi kicks off ‘Let’s Talk Comics’ podcast

(CBR) James Viscardi may have left Marvel, but he”s clearly not finished with comics: The publisher”s former associate manager, sales & communications has launched his own podcast, the aptly titled “Let”s Talk Comics“.

Described as “a new podcast that aims to tell the origin stories of all your favorite creators in the comics industry,” it debuted this week with an in-depth discussion with Rick Remender, the writer and artist known for his work on titles ranging from “Strange Girl” and “Fear Agent to Uncanny Avengers” and “Black Science” (and I”m looking forward to his upcoming Image Comics series with Wes Craig, “Deadly Class”).

“Rick Remender is quite the journeyman when it comes to being a comic creator,” Viscardi writes in his introduction to the episode. “He”s drawn comics, he”s written comics, he”s worked in animation and he”s written video games. In today”s show, Rick and I go down memory lane and tell some pretty fascinating stories about life as an up and coming creator, how he broke into Marvel (twice), and how he”s somewhat associated with Meg Ryan!”

You can listen to the lengthy interview below.