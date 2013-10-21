Marvel boss addresses Paul Rudd, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to ‘Ant-Man’ rumors

(CBR) “Well, nothing is true yet.”

That”s the bottom line from Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige, who spoke with The Huffington Post about recent casting rumors connecting Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Paul Rudd to the title role in director Edgar Wright”s upcoming “Ant-Man”. He elaborated a bit more in the case of JGL, who has also been mentioned as a contender for “Doctor Strange” and was once rumored for the Star-Lord role in “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

“Sometimes it”s because we are legitimately talking, sometimes it”s just because he”s a prominent actor out there now,” Feige said about why Gordon-Levitt rumors are so persistent these days. “And lots of rumors surround prominent actors.”

Feige even spoke about Vin Diesel”s reported connection to Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, as that casting hasn”t been officially announced.

“I think it”s close,” Feige said. “I think it”s close to being official for the Groot character. But, not 100 percent yet.”

With “Ant-Man” aiming for a July 2015 release date, expect official casting news sooner than later.