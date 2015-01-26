Marvel casts David Tennant as truly heinous ‘A.K.A. Jessica Jones’ villain

Marvel announced today that they have found their villain for the Netflix original show “A.K.A. Jessica Jones.” Former Time Lord David Tennant will be stepping into the Purple Man”s dashing suits.

To quote Wikipedia (I know, I know), Killgrave”s superpower is that “[h]is body produces pheromones which allow him to verbally control the actions of others.” David Tennant has been cast to play an emotionally manipulative Grimace. Basically, he's Prince Xizor from “Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire,” only slimier. Hopefully the “A.K.A. Jessica Jones” writers have the deft touch needed when dealing with a villain who uses his superpower to roofie women and has a history of gross manipulation that regularly wanders into trigger warning territory.

Tennant will star opposite Krysten Ritter in the titular role and Mike Colter who will play Jessica”s husband Luke Cage. The show is being developed by executive producer Melissa Rosenberg.

But who is Zebediah Killgrave? Some basic facts to know:

• The Yugoslavian-born spy owes his superpowers and unique skin pigment to nerve gas gone wrong.

• Zebediah used his newfound pheromone hypnosis powers to force a woman to marry him. In a traditional twist, he fell in love with her and released his manipulation. She immediately left him. Good for her.

• Kara, the daughter born of this marriage, grows up to become a superhero. Take THAT, Dad.

• Zebediah is such a piece of work, he once attempted to get his “Purple Children” – aka the kids he fathered against the will of their mothers – to rule the world. They declined on the grounds their dad is an asshole.

• Along with mind control, the Purple Man can also heal himself.

• Unsurprisingly, he is really good at organized crime.

“Marvel's A.K.A. Jessica Jones” is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.