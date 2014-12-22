Marvel casts Mike Colter as Luke Cage on ‘Jessica Jones’

#Luke Cage #Jessica Jones
12.22.14 4 years ago

Marvel casts Mike Colter as Luke Cage on “Jessica Jones”
Colter will go from playing “The Good Wife” drug kingpin Lemond Bishop to starring as a Marvel superhero opposite Krysten Ritter. “Mike embodies the strength, edge and depth of Luke Cage,” says exec producer Melissa in a statement. “We're excited to have him bring this iconic Marvel character to life.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Luke Cage#Jessica Jones
TAGSJessica JonesLuke Cage

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP