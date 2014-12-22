Marvel casts Mike Colter as Luke Cage on “Jessica Jones”
Colter will go from playing “The Good Wife” drug kingpin Lemond Bishop to starring as a Marvel superhero opposite Krysten Ritter. “Mike embodies the strength, edge and depth of Luke Cage,” says exec producer Melissa in a statement. “We're excited to have him bring this iconic Marvel character to life.”
