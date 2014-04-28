Marvel Chief: Netflix’s ‘Defenders’ saga will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand – and not just on the big screen.

Marvel Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada has confirmed that Netflix's forthcoming spate of series centered around The Defenders will indeed be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling Kevin Smith on his Fat Man on Batman podcast:

“There will be some interconnectivity, much like the movies. They will exist within the cinematic universe again, so this is all the same world as 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' and 'The Avengers.'”

That being said, as with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” fans shouldn't expect the shows to be just like the movies, with Quesada telling Smith they'll represent much more of a “street level” view of the Marvel universe:

“Although these are superhero stories, this is different now. This is the street level…this is the street level noir side of the Marvel Universe. Something that you haven”t really, really seen in any of our Marvel movies. And probably more ground level, than I think you”ve seen. This is not like us doing Batman, Dark Knight or any of that stuff. This is very Marvel doing street level superheroes.”

The so-called “Defenders Saga” is set to begin unraveling next year, beginning with “Daredevil” and continuing with “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist.” The heroes will ultimately come together in a “Defenders” miniseries.

To hear more from Quesada, you can check out the full interview here.

(JoBlo via Nerdist)