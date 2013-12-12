Marvel Comics releases solicitations for March 2014 – Page 2

Click here to view page one of Marvel’s March 2014 solicitation list

Marvel Solicitations Legend:

(W) = Writer

(A) = Artist

(A/C) = Art and Cover

THUNDERBOLTS #23

CHARLES SOULE (W)

CARLO BARBERI (A)

Cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

• It”s Venom”s turn to set the Thunderbolts” mission!

• So, why does he have them targeting…himself?

• That”s right – VENOM vs. THE THUNDERBOLTS!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$2.99

HAWKEYE #18

MATT FRACTION (W) • CHRIS ELIOPOLOUS (A)

Cover by DAVID AJA

• Who could forget that time when Clint Barton let his neighbor”s kids watched a holiday cartoon at his place?

• At long last THIS ISSUE is pretty much the cartoon they all watch. YOU”RE WELCOME.

• A very special holiday HAWKGUY that at long last lets legendary letterer CHRIS ELIOPOLOUS flex his astounding cartooning muscles in our pages. Matt and Matt do their regular jobs though. Maybe David will letter it? Probably not.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$2.99

INDESTRUCTIBLE HULK #20

MARK WAID (W) • JHEREMY RAAPACK (A)

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

• BRUCE BANNER has had enough! He”s mad–and that”s not good!

• Banner blames MARIA HILL and S.H.I.E.L.D. for the tragic fate of his lab assistant and seeks revenge!

• There”s more than enough blame to go around, however–and Banner”s in the crosshairs of an assassin!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN LEGACY #300

MIKE CAREY, CHRISTOS GAGE & SIMON SPURRIER (W)

CLAY MANN & TAN ENG HUAT (A)

Cover by CLAY MANN

• In observance of the title”s 300th issue, iconic X-MEN: LEGACY writers Mike Carey, Christos Gage and Simon Spurrier return to tell an all-new tale of the X-Men!

• Mike Carey brings us a story featuring Professor Xavi-oh wait, he”s dead.

• Well, Christos Gage has penned a tale involving Rog-nope. She”s dead too.

• And Simon! There”s Simon Spurrier with a story led by Legion, who-oops. Can”t spoil the ending of X-MEN: LEGACY #24.

• Well…erm…just read it!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCANNY X-MEN #18

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (W) • MARCO RUDY (A)

COVER BY ALEXANDER LOZANO

• Cyclops finds himself in serious trouble.

• Who”s got Scott Summers at gunpoint?

32 PGS. /Rated T …$3.99

ORIGIN II #4 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

The penultimate issue!

• Logan, Clara and Creed are on the run from Sinister…but could Sinister offer Logan something he can”t refuse?

• Creed”s secret revealed!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ALL-NEW X-FACTOR #4 & 5

PETER DAVID (W) • CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA & JARED FLETCHER

• In issue #4, the team takes on their former frenemy, Danger!

• Then, in issue #5, learn the sinister secret of Techno Inc.!

• Brought to you by Serval Industries.

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEADPOOL #4 (OF 4)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by JAY SHAW

• Deadpool”s battle with the ambulatory dead comes to a close!

• This is going to be a dark series, my friends.

• Dark.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

AMAZING X-MEN #5

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

• Nightcrawler and his pirate band of X-Men take on Azazel and his hellish hordes!

• One of the X-Men must make the ultimate sacrifice!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PAINKILLER JANE: THE PRICE OF FREEDOM TPB

Story by JIMMY PALMIOTTI

Art by JUAN SANTACRUZ & SAM LOFTI

Cover by AMANDA CONNER & DAVE JOHNSON

Painkiller Jane is back in action on an adrenaline-filled adventure! Jane is protecting a Saudi Arabian princess visiting New York City, but it seems a number of people want her dead – and the only thing between this bizarre group of would-be killers and her royal highness is our gun-toting, out of control Painkiller Jane! Why has the princess been targeted for death? As a father and son make a shady deal with the mysterious government bounty hunter Churchill, the killers attack – but Jane strikes back with a vengeance. And even as the princess and her protector go on the run, losing themselves in America, a bloody showdown looms on the horizon – and even Painkiller Jane”s skills may not be enough to guarantee victory! Collecting PAINKILLER JANE: THE PRICE OF FREEDOM #1-4.

120 PGS./Mature …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-5398-6

POWERS: BUREAU VOL. 2 – ICONS TPB

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (W)

MICHAEL AVON OEMING (A/C)

From the Eisner Award-winning team of Bendis and Oeming comes another shocking chapter of one of the most successful independent comics of its generation! The Seven are an explosive new super team made of the world”s most elite powers – with a secret that could rock the world! But one of the Seven has been brutally murdered, and no one is talking. Walker and Pilgrim travel to Hollywood to investigate this American icon”s death – and uncover one of the darkest, most fascinating secrets of American superpower history. Plus: In a game-changer for the entire series, Walker must choose between his humanity and his powers – with a cost! Every once in a while something happens in this book that makes you say, “How are they going to get out of that one?” This is one of those times! Collecting POWERS: BUREAU #7-12.

200 PGS./Mature …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8918-3

PUNISHER MAX BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by STEVE DILLON

Cover by Dave Johnson

The Mob has set a trap for Frank Castle, turning low-level enforcer Wilson Fisk into a fictional “Kingpin of Crime” for Frank to target. But Fisk decides he quite likes his new position – enough to kill his bosses to keep it. Suddenly, the Punisher finds himself in a one-on-one war with a deadly threat, and he must decide how far he is willing to go to take the Kingpin down! Contending with dirty cops, battling the Kingpin”s henchmen Bullseye and Elektra, and suffering through a stint in prison, Frank Castle is brought lower than he has ever been. But as the Kingpin of Crime will soon find out, all that means is Frank has nothing left to lose! Jason Aaron”s grisly, uncensored Punisher run is collected in one oversized volume! Collecting PUNISHERMAX (2010) #1-22 and PUNISHER MAX X-MAS SPECIAL.

544 PGS./Explicit Content …$99.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-5429-7

Trim size: oversized

WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN BY JASON AARON OMNIBUS HC

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by CHRIS BACHALO, NICK BRADSHAW, JORGE MOLINA, MIKE ALLRED, STEVEN SANDERS, DAVID LOPEZ, RAMON PEREZ & PEPE LARRAZ

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Blockbuster writer Jason Aaron”s incredible, hilarious and touching WOLVERINE & THE X-MEN run is collected in one oversized volume! Wolverine returns to Westchester to start over with a new school, a new student body and a lot of surprises! But can Logan – and a staff including Beast, Iceman, Rachel Grey, Kitty Pryde, Storm, Husk and Doop – really lead the Children of the Atom into the future? Only if they survive the newHellfire Club, Krakoa, Sabretooth, an army of mischievous Bamfs, war with the Avengers, the Phoenix Five and more! As new students join the school, including the time-displaced original X-Men, new threats emerge from Frankenstein”s Murder Circus, Wolverine”s half-brother Dog Logan, Mystique, the Hellfire Academy…and S.H.I.E.L.D.! Welcome to the Jean Grey School, Wolverine – hope you survive the experience! Collecting WOLVERINE AND THE X-MEN #1-35, #38-42 and ANNUAL #1.

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$99.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9024-0

Trim size: oversized

INHUMANITY HC

Written by MATT FRACTION, KELLY SUE DECONNICK, WARREN ELLIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, MARK WAID, JONATHAN HICKMAN, KIERON GILLEN, MATT KINDT, SAM HUMPHRIES, AL EWING & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by MATTEO BUFFAGNI, OLIVIER COIPEL, NICK BRADSHAW, KRIS ANKA, CLAY MANN, SIMONE BIANCHI, JOE BENNETT, PAUL DAVIDSON, ANDRÉ ARAÚJO, GREG LAND, JOE MADUREIRA & RICHARD ELSON

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

After the fall of Attilan and the Terrigen Bomb explosion, thousands of people across the globe have transformed into Inhumans! Their new powers are dangerous and terrifying, making them targets. With Black Bolt believed dead, who can these new Inhumans turn to? As the Avengers face Karnak, who has discovered the Inhumans” secret, Medusa struggles to rule her vastly increased population. And Marvel”s heroes – including the Hulk, Spider-Girl, the X-Men, the new Illuminati, Iron Man, the Jean Grey School, the AvengersAcademy, Luke Cage and the Superior Spider-Man – must cope with the fallout! Collecting INHUMANITY #1, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2012) #21-23, INHUMANITY: MEDUSA #1, UNCANNY X-MEN (2013) #15, INDESTRUCTIBLE HULK #17-19, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #13, IRON MAN (2012) #20.INH, INHUMANITY: THE AWAKENING#1-2, AVENGERS AI #7, MIGHTY AVENGERS (2013) #4-5, INHUMAN #1 & INHUMANITY: SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9033-2

Trim size: oversized

MARVEL”S CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER – THE ART OF THE MOVIE SLIPCASE HC

Written by MARIE JAVINS

Continuing their popular ART OF series of movie tie-in books, Marvel presents its latest blockbuster achievement! Featuring exclusive concept artwork, behind-the-scenes photographs, production stills, and in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, MARVEL”S CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER – THE ART OF THE MOVIE is a deluxe keepsake volume that provides an insider”s look into the making of the highly anticipated film – directed by Joe and Anthony Russo; and starring Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Robert Redford, Cobie Smulders and Sebastian Stan!

240 PGS./All Ages …$49.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8444-7

Trim size: landscape

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 3: LOOSE NUKE PREMIERE HC

Written by RICK REMENDER

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO & NIC KLEIN

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Captain America has returned home! But his years in Dimension Z have left him out of synch with the world he knows. And his return coincides with shocking news: Someone has set the deranged super-soldier Nuke loose in a foreign nation, and he”s on a rampage! The disturbing existence of the Weapon Minus program is revealed, but who is the Iron Nail? What will make him Cap”s newest arch-nemesis? And what secrets are held by Dr. Mindbubble, the unbelievable super-soldier created during the 1960s? Captain America takes on Nuke with the lives of thousands on the line – but as the Iron Nail”s revenge takes form, Nuke”s true mission is revealed! Captain America and the Falcon are in for the fight of their lives! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (2012) #11-15.

136 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8951-0

Trim size: standard

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 5 HC

Written by SCOTT EDELMAN with JIM STARLIN, GERRY CONWAY, BILL MANTLO, DOUG MOENCH, JIM SHOOTER & ROGER McKENZIE

Penciled by AL MILGROM, JIM STARLIN & PAT BRODERICK with GEORGE TUSKA & DAVE COCKRUM

Cover by AL MILGROM

Captain Marvel has returned to Earth, but the space-born super hero shouldn”t expect a warm welcome. His enemies from the Kree Empire have followed him to our world, and a war is about to break out – the War of Three Galaxies! Teamed with the Inhumans and Kree agents on Earth, Captain Marvel must stop the Kree Science Council from escalating their struggle for genetic superiority and galactic empire. Meanwhile, Cap fights with the Avengers against the Super-Adaptoid, and he and Rick Jones are at long last separated. Each their own man for the first time in ages, Rick and Mar-Vell must search for a new purpose before it finds them – in the guise of Nitro and Thanos! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #47-57, AVENGERS ANNUAL (1967) #7 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL (1976) #2.

288 PGS./Rated T …$69.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8892-6

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 5 HC – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 207 (DM ONLY)

288 PGS./Rated T …$69.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8893-3

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: RAWHIDE KID VOL. 1 TPB

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with DON HECK, PAUL REINMAN, DICK AYERS & ROSS ANDRU

Cover by JACK KIRBY & RICHARD ISANOVE

The MARVEL MASTERWORKS tame the wild, wild West with the one and only Rawhide Kid! Before Stan “the Man” and “King” Kirby spun stories of sensational super heroes, they told the tale of a young frontiersman who bore two Colt six-shooters! After his Uncle Ben Bart was killed at the hands of outlaws, Johnny Bart made it his personal mission to bring justice to the town of Rawhide. Packed full of shootouts and showdowns, renegades and rustlers, guns and girls galore, these Western yarns will be sure to please you in the Mighty Marvel Manner! So hold on to your ten-gallon hat when you read tales of the Terrible Totem, the Kid”s battle against the bank-robbing Bat, and the war with Wolf Waco! Lasso your copy today, True Believer! Collecting RAWHIDE KID (1955) #17-25.

248 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8848-3

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: RAWHIDE KID VOL. 1 TPB – VARIANT EDITION VOL. 63 (DM ONLY)

248 PGS./All Ages …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8849-0

CASTLE: UNHOLY STORM PREMIERE HC

Written by CULLEN BUNN

Penciled by Robert Atkins

Cover by Carlo Pagulayan with Scott Hanna and Paul Mounts

The best-selling graphic novel saga, based on the world of ABC”s hit primetime series, continues!

Derrick Storm is back. And he has a new, deadly case to solve.

When the daughters of four high-powered international businessmen are discovered dead in NY, the NYPD scrambles to bring the murderer to justice. But when a fifth girl is found mutilated in a pool of her own blood, her prestigious French family hires Derrick Storm to run his own investigation and find the real killer. Storm has only one lead – a strange symbol drawn in blood. Storm enlists the help of the beautiful and daring Clara Strike, his CIA handler. Together they uncover a deep web of deception under the guise of mysticism and devotion. And in a race against time, this most unlikely pair unlock a mystery capable of creating global catastrophe!

112 PGS./13 & Up …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9029-5

Trim size: standard

ALL-NEW X-MEN VOL. 4: ALL-DIFFERENT PREMIERE HC

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS with CHRIS CLAREMONT, STAN LEE, LOUISE SIMONSON, ROY THOMAS & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by STUART IMMONEN & BRANDON PETERSON with WALTER SIMONSON, BOB MCLEOD, PAT OLIFFE & SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

The X-Men are shaken to the core by the fallout from BATTLE OF THE ATOM! Kitty Pryde is particularly affected, and her faith in Wolverine”s Jean Grey School is eroded. With her students gone, what is Kitty to do? Meanwhile, X-23 is back, joining the All-New X-Men and…kissing Cyclops?! What does this mean to Jean Grey? When Jean and X-23 are forced to team up against a mysterious force, she”d better figure it out fast! Plus: it”s the 50th Anniversary of the X-Men, ring it inwith some of the greatest creators to ever work on the X-Men! Collecting ALL-NEW X-MEN #18-21, X-MEN GOLD #1 and material from A+X #18.

144 PGS./Rated T …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8860-5

Trim size: standard

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID VOL. 7 PREMIERE HC

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE & JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Something final is building, and building fast, as Daredevil finds himself wrapped up in an adventure that will send his life spiraling out of control – and bring about the end of everything Matt Murdock holds dear! When Daredevil becomes the self-appointed prosecutor of the Sons of the Serpent, the secret clan who owns and operates the city”s justice system, the odds quickly turn against him. But that”s just how he likes it! Daredevil pulls his allies together for an all-out assault before the Sons can infest the rest of the nation, but he”s about to find out just how blind justice can be! Plus: The Jester! A monstrous nightmare! And an appearance by Elektra that sets the stage for a huge change in Matt”s life! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2011) #31-36.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-5442-6

Trim size: standard

SECRET AVENGERS VOL. 3: HOW TO MA.I.M. A MOCKINGBIRD TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER & ALES KOT

Penciled by BUTCH GUICE

Cover by Butch Guice

Mockingbird is undercover, infiltrating Advanced Idea Mechanics…but as her deception crumbles, can she escape before the High Council of A.IM. discovers her true identity? As Maria Hill gets a mind-bending offer from a rogue A.I.M. operative that you”ll probably recognize, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Fury plumb the organization”s depths. But when A.I.M. strikes and takes out the team, Taskmaster and Mockingbird must go full stealth mode as the entire A.I.M. Island searches for them! As A.I.M.”s secrets are spilled, Forson”s wild card is revealed, a traitor at the heart of the group comes to light…and Mockingbird faces a crossroads that threatens to tear her apart. Collecting SECRET AVENGERS (2013) #12-16.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8482-9

X-MEN LEGACY VOL. 4: FOR WE ARE MANY TPB

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Penciled by KHOI PHAM & TAN ENG HUAT

Cover by Mike Del Mundo

It”s the climactic story to which this series has been building, guest-starring the allies Legion has made along the way – and not all of them will emerge unscathed! One of Legion”s most troublesome personalities threatens to annihilate an alien species, and S.W.O.R.D. director Abigail Brand is on the case – but will she be able to work with David to solve this extraterrestrial conundrum? Legion prepares for a final showdown with the monster in his mind that wears his deceased father”s face, but the demonic Professor X has escaped into the real world. What price will Legion pay to stop him from razing the Earth? And prophesied to stop Legion, will Young X-Man Blindfold take matters into her own hands and extinguish her first love? One thing”s for sure: As this groundbreaking series concludes, anything is possible! Collecting X-MEN LEGACY (2013) #19-24.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-5432-7

AVENGERS VOL. 2: THE LAST WHITE EVENT TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by DUSTIN WEAVER & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

The Avengers scramble to deal with the threat of another Universal System as the New Adam”s true self is revealed – and the most dangerous hero on Earth is created! As the team faces the World Breaker and discover the imminent threat to the Avengers World, the hidden connections between the events of Avengers and New Avengers are slowly revealed. What good is a White Event if it destroys the planet it was meant to transform? Plus: Canadian super-team Omega Flight gets lost in a Garden Origin Site, and the Avengers learn why “adaptation” is the scariest word in the Marvel Universe! Then, as Shang-Chi battles an ancient enemy, the Avengers…hang out in Hong Kong”s swankiest casino? But they soon find out it doesn”t pay to gamble in the spy business! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #7-11.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-6653-5

UNCANNY X-FORCE VOL. 3: THE GREAT CORRUPTION TPB

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES & DENNIS HOPELESS

Penciled by PHIL BRIONES, ANGEL UNZUETA & HARVEY TOLIBAO

Cover by Kris Anka

X-Force must battle their fiercest enemies yet as the truth about the revenant Owl Queen is revealed – and she”s one of the X-Men”s greatest foes! As Storm plays her trump card, the Queen and her army rampage through Los Angeles. What sacrifice will one X-Force member make to stop them? Then, classic X-Force villain Stryfe has returned! And he”s eager to exact revenge on Cable! Meanwhile, Hope comes face-to-face with Bishop, the man who crusaded across centuries to exterminate her. But this time she”s ready to retaliate, and they”ll hold nothing back as they race to destroy one another. Don”t miss this no-holds-barred, knock-down, drag-out X-Force event starring Cable”s squad, and Psylocke and Storm”s uncanny team! Because when the dust settles, only one X-Force will be left standing! Collecting UNCANNY X-FORCE (2013) #13-17 and CABLE AND X-FORCE #18-19.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8985-5

CABLE AND X-FORCE VOL. 4: VENDETTAS TPB

Written by DENNIS HOPELESS & SAM HUMPHRIES

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA, GERARDO SANDOVAL, ANGEL UNZUETA & HARVEY TOLIBAO

Cover by Salvador Larroca

Father and daughter are reunited, but there”s no rest for the weary as Hope, Cable and X-Force converge to tackle an ominous new threat! What havoc will Forge, in the thrall of the Adversary, unleash upon Cable and X-Force? And can Cable control his drastically altered powers in time to save his daughter? Then, classic X-Force villain Stryfe has returned, and he”s eager to exact revenge on Cable! Meanwhile, Hope comes face-to-face with Bishop, the man who crusaded across centuries to exterminate her. But this time she”s ready to retaliate, and they”ll hold nothing back as they race to destroy one another. Don”t miss this no-holds-barred, knock-down, drag-out X-Force event starring Cable”s squad, and Psylocke and Storm”s uncanny team! Because when the dust settles, only one X-Force will be left standing! Collecting CABLE AND X-FORCE #15-19 and UNCANNY X-FORCE (2013) #16-17.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8946-6

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 1: COSMIC AVENGERS TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN, SARA PICHELLI, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, MING DOYLE, YVES BIGEREL & MICHAEL DEL MUNDO

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

There”s a new rule in the galaxy: No one touches Earth! But why has Earth suddenly become the most important planet in the galaxy? That”s what the Guardians of the Galaxy are going to find out! Join Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Groot and – wait for it – the Invincible Iron Man as they embark upon one of the most explosive and eye-opening chapters of Marvel NOW! The secrets these galactic Avengers discover will rattle Marvel readers for years to come! But while London deals with a brutal invasion by the Badoon, the fate of the Guardians may have already been decided millions of miles away! Why wait for the movie? It all starts here! Collecting GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2013) #0.1 and #1-3, and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: TOMORROW”S AVENGERS #1.

144 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-6607-8

FANTOMEX MAX TPB

Written by ANDREW HOPE

Penciled by SHAWN CRYSTAL

Cover by Francesco Francavilla

The X-Men”s own genetically engineered international super-thief takes center stage in his own MAX miniseries! Sexy secret agents, weird weaponry, vintage champagne and a damsel in distress. It”s everything Fantomex lives for – unless it kills him first! Investigating vicious villains, a kidnapping and the end of the world, Fantomex finds himself at the bottom of the Antarctic ocean, fighting for his life against a deadly Kraken! Meanwhile, EVA gets a new look – and gains a terrible understanding. Can everyone”s favorite faux-French adventurer overcome the lethal government agents of Grover Lane, or will he find this victory to be one thing he can”t steal? It”s all the nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat, uncensored action you could ever want in a comic – and more! Collecting FANTOMEX MAX #1-4.

96 PGS./Explicit Content …$16.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-5390-0

SAVAGE WOLVERINE VOL. 1: KILL ISLAND TPB

Written by FRANK CHO

Penciled by FRANK CHO

Cover by FRANK CHO

Wolverine awakes to find himself transported to the Savage Land and labeled Public Enemy Number One! With no memory of how he got there, and Shanna the She-Devil his only ally, Logan must unravel the mystery that slumbers at the heart of the Savage Land before it finds a way to kill him first! In search of answers, the ferocious duo venture into the depths of the Forbidden Island, where they face a brutal gauntlet of battles with the Island natives, wild dinosaurs, giant apes and a deadly threat from another world. And when another hero crash lands on the island, he will turn the tide of battle…but is he friend or foe? Featuring guest appearances from Amadeus Cho, Man-Thing and the Incredible Hulk! Collecting SAVAGE WOLVERINE #1-5.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$19.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-6722-8

SPIDER-MAN FIRSTS TPB

Written by STAN LEE, ROY THOMAS, LEN WEIN, GERRY CONWAY, LOUISE SIMONSON, TODD MCFARLANE, TOM DEFALCO, KURT BUSIEK, TOM PEYER, MARK WAID, DAN JURGENS, HOWARD MACKIE, JM DEMATTEIS, GARTH ENNIS, MARK MILLAR, PETER DAVID, SEAN MCKEEVER, ZEB WELLS, DAN SLOTT & CHRIS YOST

Penciled by STEVE DITKO, ROSS ANDRU, SAL BUSCEMA, GREG LAROCQUE, TODD MCFARLANE, RON LIM, PAT OLLIFFE, KEN LASHLEY, DAN JURGENS, JOHN ROMITA JR., MICHAEL ZULLI, JOHN MCCREA, TERRY DODSON, MIKE WIERINGO, TERRELL BOBETT, ALEX CAL, JOE MADUREIRA, RYAN STEGMAN & DAVID LOPEZ

Cover by TERRY DODSON & VARIOUS

Marvel”s most titled hero has been amazing, spectacular, sensational – even giant-size! Follow the tangled web of Peter Parker and family through this superior collection of all the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man”s series debuts! Unlimited team-ups, avenging exploits and untold tales – they”re all in a Marvel Knight”s work for a web-spinner that defies description! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #1, GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN #1, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #1, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #1, UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #1, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #1, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (1996) #0, TANGLED WEB #1, MARVEL KNIGHTS SPIDER-MAN (2004) #1, FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1, AVENGING SPIDER-MAN #1, SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #1 and SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #1 – plus material from SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #1, PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN (1999) #1, WEBSPINNERS: TALES OF SPIDER-MAN #1, SPIDER-MAN FAMILY (2007) #1 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN FAMILY #1.

528 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8901-5

SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN VOL. 5: THE SUPERIOR VENOM TPB

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ & HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by Humberto Ramos

Flash Thompson, the Secret Avenger known as Venom, is back in town – but will his first run-in with the Superior Spider-Man be friendly, or will Flash sense something perilous about Peter Parker”s presence? And as Otto Octavius takes another big step in his life as Peter Parker, could a big part of Flash”s life be coming to a close? Will he be Venom no more? As Cardiac returns, MJ faces her fears, and a new Goblin is born, the one question everyone will be asking is, “Who is the Superior Venom?!” And after half a century, don”t miss one of the most cringe-worthy moments in all of Spidey-history! Guest-starring the Avengers! Plus: Blackout wants to re-establish his reputation by killing the Superior Spider-Man – and to do so, he targets Aunt May! Collecting SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN #22-26 and ANNUAL #1.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8796-7

SPIDER-MAN NEWSPAPER STRIPS VOL. 1 TPB

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA SR.

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

All the strips that are fit to print! And since we”re talking about Spider-Man comic strips written by Stan “The Man” Lee and drawn by “Jazzy” John Romita, that means every one of “em! Collecting all of Stan and John”s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN newspaper strips in chronological order, this first volume brings you the earliest classic panels that hit the daily and Sunday papers of the late 1970s! All the daily strips are printed in the original black and white, and all the Sundays in color, ready to spin a web of enchantment upon anyone who reads them! Collecting the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN newspaper strips from Jan. 3, 1977, to Jan. 28, 1979.

344 PGS./All Ages …$39.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8561-1

Trim size: landscape

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 PRELUDE TPB

Written by TOM COHEN & STAN LEE

Penciled by WELLINTON ALVES, NEIL EDWARDS, STEVE DITKO, JOHN ROMITA SR. & ANDREA DIVITO

Get ready for the upcoming AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 with an awesome adaptation of the web-slinger”s latest hit film! Witness young Peter Parker”s transformation into the Amazing Spider-Man, and his epic clash with the lethal Lizard! Then, go “between the scenes” with a story inspired by the film – featuring Gwen Stacy, Captain George Stacy, Dr. Curt Connors and more as the fledging Spider-Man prepares to swing into action! And how does Spider-Man”s battle with a new organized crime ring, and the damage he suffers, lead directly into AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2? Plus: classic tales featuring the incredible origins of Electro and the Rhino! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE MOVIE ADAPTATION #1-2, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: THE MOVIE #1-2, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #9 and #41, and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: CINEMATIC INFINITE COMIC #1.

144 PGS./Rated T …$14.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-5416-7

MARVEL KNIGHTS: SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by MATT KINDT

Penciled by MARCO RUDY

Cover by Marco Rudy

From the haunted heights of a mysterious castle to the dizzying depths of the deep seas, the Amazing Spider-Man must take on not one, not six, not twelve – but ninety-nine of the Marvel Universe”s deadliest villains to save the lives of countless innocents! Trapped aboard a submarine, Spider-Man finds himself in a race against time – but things get worse when Spidey”s ninety-nine problems give way to one big one: Kraven the Hunter! With innocent lives on the line, can Peter Parker outfox his mysterious captors to win his freedom? Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT) and Marco Rudy (Swamp Thing) bring you a defining hour in the life of the webbed wonder! Collecting MARVEL KNIGHTS: SPIDER-MAN (2013) #1-5

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$16.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8407-2

DAREDEVIL: END OF DAYS TPB

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & DAVID MACK

Penciled by KLAUS JANSON, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, DAVID MACK & ALEX MALEEV

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Brian Bendis heads a team of Daredevil legends to tell the last tale of the Man Without Fear. Years after the world last set eyes on him, Daredevil finally returned to Hell”s Kitchen, only to be brutally slain by his deadliest foe in a very public battle. But Matt”s enigmatic last word leads Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich to take on one final story: the truth behind what happened to his old friend. Where did Matt go – and what brought him back, only to die? But while Urich hunts down answers from Daredevil”s array of allies, enemies and former lovers, he is being watched from the shadows – by a mysterious figure with a strikingly familiar silhouette. Matt Murdock is dead. But is that the end for Daredevil? Collecting DAREDEVIL: END OF DAYS #1-8.

216 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-4337-6

DAREDEVIL & ELEKTRA: FALL FROM GRACE TPB

Written by DG CHICHESTER, GREGORY WRIGHT & MINDY NEWELL

Penciled by SCOTT MCDANIEL, SERGIO CARIELLO & KRIS RENKEWITZ

Cover by SCOTT MCDANIEL

It”s the epic saga that reintroduced Elektra to the Marvel Universe! The Hand ninja clan unleashes a super-virus on New York, and only Daredevil can stop them – but not without some unexpected help from a long-lost love and a new, armored costume! Can the Man Without Fear come to terms with his past with Elektra in time to halt the Hand”s terror plot, even if it means the end of his secret identity? And when Baron Strucker assembles a team of cyber-terrorists to plunge the world”s computer systems into global anarchy, will even Captain America”s aid be enough to defeat them? Guest-starring Nick Fury, Black Widow and more! Plus: 15 rare, new story pages from the original 1995 FALL FROM GRACE trade paperback! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #319-332 and ANNUAL #10.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8516-1

DAREDEVIL BY MARK WAID VOL. 5 TPB

Written by MARK WAID

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

A mystery takes Daredevil to the edge like never before! When Matt Murdock receives fateful news about someone close to him, will he be forced to abandon his super-hero identity to save one of his dearest friends? As a life-or-death medical drama plays out in Matt”s personal life, the hidden foe behind Daredevil”s recent troubles steps out of the shadows to play his trump card. The Man Without Fear comes face-to-face with his opposite number – an unstoppable enemy with a mysterious connection to the accident that gave young Matt Murdock his powers. The first two years of Mark Waid”s award-winning run on the most critically acclaimed series in comics come to a head in this heart-stopping adventure! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2011) #22-27.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$16.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-6105-9

THOR BY WALTER SIMONSON VOL. 5 TPB

Written by WALTER SIMONSON

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & WALTER SIMONSON

Cover by WALTER SIMONSON

Few people have ever left their mark on one character quite the way Walter Simonson has. His work on the Mighty Thor swept the Norse God of Thunder to heights never before seen and rarely achieved in his wake. Spanning epic tales of heroism and treachery, love and war, Simonson”s work is often considered the definitive Thor. From the majesty and mystery of fabled Asgard to the gritty streets of New York City, Thor was never the same. That is the mark of a true visionary. This fifth volume concludes the collection of Simonson”s epic run – completely remastered from the original artwork and newly colored by Steve Oliff! Collecting THOR (1966) #375-382.

248 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8464-5

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: A KINGDOM LOST TPB

Volume 11 in the Thor Epic Collection

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT & ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by KEITH POLLARD with RICK LEONARDI, GIL KANE, ALAN KUPPERBERG, LUKE McDONNELL & BOB HALL

Cover by GIL KANE

Thor returns to Earth, but the enemies of Asgard aren”t going to wait for him back home! Foes fit for a god one and all – from the Wrecking Crew and Galactus” heralds Gabriel and Firelord to the Frost Giants and Drax the Destroyer – come for a piece of the Asgardian Avenger! Speaking of Avengers, Thor teams up with Iron Man to confront some of the strangest and most gruesome villains in the Marvel Universe, even as Loki conspires to pit his half-brother against the stone men of Easter Island and the great dragon Fafnir! Topping off this epic are new Tales of Asgard, and two action-packed Annual adventures featuring Odin vs. Dormammu – and Thor, joined with the gods of countless pantheons, against the fearsome God-Eater! Collecting THOR (1966) #303-319 and ANNUAL #9-10.

480 PGS./Rated T …$34.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8862-9

WOLVERINE BY JASON AARON: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC, YANICK PAQUETTE, CP SMITH, RON GARNEY, DAVIDE GIANFELICE & JOCK

Cover by Ron Garney

He”s the best there is at what he does – and Wolverine”s not so bad, either. The acclaimed and character-defining Wolverine run of writer Jason Aaron”s (PUNISHERMAX, Scalped) continues in this second volume! Joined by some of comics” top artists, Aaron puts Wolverine through his paces: fighting the bizarre “living religion” Allgod, battling his way back to sanity from within Dr. Rot”s corrupt asylum, and facing unstoppable Deathlok assassins from the future – not to mention getting a girlfriend and grappling with the loss of his best friend! Plus: the double threats of Norman Osborn and Mystique! Guest-starring Marvel Boy, Fantomex, Psylocke, Captain America, the Avengers and more! Collecting DARK REIGN: THE LIST – WOLVERINE, WOLVERINE: WEAPON X #6-16, and material from ALL-NEW WOLVERINE SAGA and DARK X-MEN: THE BEGINNING #3.

320 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-8576-5