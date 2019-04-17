Marvel Studios

The lead-up to the release of Avengers: Endgame has been bittersweet, with fans fully expecting some superheroes will perish (for real this time) and a new era for the MCU ready to begin. In the midst of it all came an Instagram post, from the widow of a Marvel fan who passed away last year, who’s stoked to see the film opening day, in honor of her late husband, who never got to see how the surviving Avengers dealt with Thanos’ “snap.”

The original post, caught by a Reddit user (and subsequently by Comicbook.com), was by one Caroline Susan Monroe, who wrote:

“My husband was such a huge Marvel fan. He made me watch all the movies, in order, when we first started dating. He was so excited to see Endgame. He had so many theories about what happened. He passed away 6.5 months ago, and one of the hardest things for me is that he won’t get to know what happens to the Avengers. It breaks my heart over and over. But I’ll be there. I’ll be there with my tissues on 4/26 seeing it for both of us. Because he would want me to be there.”