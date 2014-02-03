Marvel follows up Super Bowl trailer for ‘The Winter Soldier’ with new images

(CBR) Following the debut of the “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” Super Bowl trailer this weekend, Marvel has released a gallery of eight new images from the anticipated film, including new looks at Chris Evans as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and opening April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Toby Jones, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Georges St. Pierre and Maximiliano Hernandez.