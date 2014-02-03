Marvel follows up Super Bowl trailer for ‘The Winter Soldier’ with new images

#Chris Evans #Captain America: The Winter Soldier
and 02.03.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Following the debut of the “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” Super Bowl trailer this weekend, Marvel has released a gallery of eight new images from the anticipated film, including new looks at Chris Evans as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as The Winter Soldier, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and opening April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” also stars Robert Redford, Samuel L. Jackson, Toby Jones, Hayley Atwell, Emily VanCamp, Frank Grillo, Georges St. Pierre and Maximiliano Hernandez.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Captain America: The Winter Soldier
TAGSANTHONY MACKIEANTHONY RUSSOCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERCHRIS EVANSCOBIE SMULDERSJOE RUSSOMarvel StudiosSCARLETT JOHANSSONSEBASTIAN STAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP