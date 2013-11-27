Marvel has more planned for ‘Winter Soldier’ villian Crossbones

(CBR) Frank Grillo plays one of Captain America”s most recognizable antagonists, Crossbones, in the upcoming Marvel sequel “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. But it”s possible that the new Russo brothers movie won”t be his only appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“They do actually,” Grillo said when Crave Online asked whether the studio has plans for brutal mercenary Brock Rumlow beyond “The Winter Soldier”. “We”ll see what happens. We”ll see if the fans respond to Brock and how it goes.”

One place you won”t see Crossbones appear is “Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, as Grillo said he”s not interested in appearing on the ABC series.

“I”ve got my own thing to do on television so you can”t really do two at once,” he said, referring to his newly announced series “Navy St.”, described as Friday Night Lights for mixed martial arts. “Not that I don”t want to do it, but it doesn”t get me going anymore to do something like that.”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” arrives on April 4, 2014.

