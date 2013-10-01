Marvel hints at Nick Fury cameo in this week’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) One character not seen in last week’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” series premiere was S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, played in Marvel Studios’ feature films by Samuel L. Jackson — but Marvel and ABC are teasing that a guest appearance may come sooner rather than later.
A 20-second promo posted Sunday on the “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Facebook page closes with a shot of the bird in the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo noticeably sporting an eye patch, part of Fury’s signature look. The accompanying narration states, “Don’t risk the spoilers. Stay to the very end.”
Also on Sunday, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg wrote on Twitter, “Just finished setting my [DVR] to record episode #2 of #agentsofSHIELD. All of it. Credits and all,” likely hinting at a Marvel Studios-esque post-credits scene of the episode. Marvel.com’s executive editorial director Ryan Penagos issued a similar advisory Monday on his Twitter account, writing, “For tomorrow’s episode of @Marvel’s #AgentsofSHIELD, make sure you stay tuned until the end, proper Marvel style.”
Entertainment Weekly, who ran a piece on the Fury clues, pointed toward a previous quote from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” executive producer and “Avengers” director/screenwriter Joss Whedon on the possibility of a Jackson guest spot on the show: “We would love to have Sam in the house. If we could work it out, we”d do it in a heartbeat. He”s Sam.” Last week, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” co-showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen told CBR News, “I don’t think people will be expecting what they see in episode two.”
“0-8-4,” the second episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airs 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central) Tuesday on ABC.
And did you have to put that in the title / image? Thanks…