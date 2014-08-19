Marvel prez: Development work has been done on ‘Captain Marvel,’ ‘Black Panther’ films

(CBR) If you”re eagerly awaiting Black Panther and Captain Marvel movies from Marvel Studios, here”s some encouraging news right from the source.

Studio President Kevin Feige sat down with IGN for a conversation about current and upcoming projects, including the status of the two aforementioned movies, which have not been announced, but have been widely speculated about and hoped for. The pleas for films centered on T”Challa and Carol Danvers haven”t fallen on deaf ears, apparently, as Feige says he and Marvel “absolutely” want to make those a reality.

“They”re both characters that we like, that development work has been done on; it”s continuing to be done on them,” he said. “It”s a question I get asked more than anything else – more than 'Iron Man 4,' more than 'Avengers 3.' That”s sort of the first time that”s really happened to us. That makes a difference. That”s something we have to pay attention to.”

But just because the interest in “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel” has reached a high point, doesn”t mean Feige and Marvel will alter their plans.

“I”ve always said we have our plan, and it”s served us very well,” he said. “There hasn”t been anything that has made us deviate or change from that based on opinions. Because opinions online change, and they alter, and are based on what limited information they have of behind the scenes.”

That said, Feige concedes things seem different in the case of “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel.”

“In this particular case, I think it”s a groundswell,” he said, “and I think it means something substantial.”

See Feige”s comments for yourself in the video below: