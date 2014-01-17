Marvel releases new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ promotional images

(CBR) With any major summer blockbuster comes merchandise, and Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy” is no exception. In fact, Guard the Galaxy has posted hi-resolution images of a few upcoming cups and water bottles from Zak! Design branded with Star-Lord’s band of galactic misfits, giving a better look at what to expect from the character design in James Gunn’s film. The full team is showcased in the images: Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Groot and Gamora.

Directed by James Gunn and scheduled for release on Aug. 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Karen Gillan, Lee Pace and Benecio Del Toro.