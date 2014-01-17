Marvel releases new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ promotional images

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
and 01.18.14 5 years ago

(CBR) With any major summer blockbuster comes merchandise, and Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy” is no exception. In fact, Guard the Galaxy has posted hi-resolution images of a few upcoming cups and water bottles from Zak! Design branded with Star-Lord’s band of galactic misfits, giving a better look at what to expect from the character design in James Gunn’s film. The full team is showcased in the images: Star-Lord, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Groot and Gamora.

Directed by James Gunn and scheduled for release on Aug. 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, Karen Gillan, Lee Pace and Benecio Del Toro.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSGuardians of the GalaxyMarvel Studios

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP