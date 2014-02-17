Marvel says thank you to Cleveland with ‘Captain America 2’ premiere

(CBR) When you think of locations for major movie premieres, New York, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo probably come to mind. But when it comes to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Marvel and directors Anthony and Joe Russo aren”t about to leave Cleveland off the list.

The city, where much of the sequel was shot over about six weeks during the summer, will host a premiere on April 1, joining London, Paris, Beijing and L.A. The Russos view the event as a thank you to the local cast and crew, and to the public for enduring street closings.

“It has been a big priority of ours obviously to be able to have a premiere there and thank the people of Cleveland,” Joe Russo told The Plain Dealer. “We want to have a premiere that includes the local cast and crew and make some tickets available to the general public. It”s a way to say thanks and pay back the city for being such a great host.”

Anthony Russo later added, “We messed up a lot of morning commutes. This is one way of saying, ‘The Russo brothers apologize for the traffic.””

Opening wide on April 4, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson.