Marvel showcases ‘Women of Power’ with 25 variant covers in March

12.15.15 3 years ago

Marvel announced today that they will be celebrating Women's History month next year by releasing their first ever line of “Women of Power” variant covers.

These variant covers will not only celebrate Women's History month, but also Marvel's best female led titles, like “Captain Marvel”, “Spider-Gwen”, and “Ms. Marvel”. Each cover will be drawn by different artists, like Phil Noto, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Laura Braga. 

“From returning favorites like Spider-Gwen and Ms. Marvel to new characters like Moon Girl, 2015 was a huge year for the women of Marvel,” says Marvel SVP Sales & Marketing David Gabriel. “2016 will be no different and we”re excited to kick that off with our Women of Power variant initiative early next year.”

Check out these variant cover previews below:

“Captain Marvel” #3 by Emanuela Lupacchino

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” #5 by Pia Guerra

“Ms. Marvel” #5 by Emanuela Lupacchino

“Spider-Gwen” #6 by Emanuela Lupacchino

The complete list of covers include:

  • A-FORCE #4 by Jamie McKelvie
  • ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS #7 by Evan Shaner
  • ALL-NEW HAWKEYE #5 by Phil Noto
  • ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #6 by Vanesa Del Ray
  • AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 by Tula Lotay
  • BLACK WIDOW #1 by Kevin Wada
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON #7 by Nen Chang
  • CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 by Emanuela Lupacchino
  • DAREDEVIL #5 by Sara Pichelli
  • DEADPOOL #8 by Annie Wu
  • EXTRAORDINARY X-MEN #8 by Lenil Yu
  • GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6 by Siya Oum
  • INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7  by Kate Niemczyk
  • MIGHTY THOR #5 by Laura Braga
  • MOCKINGBIRD #1 by Kirbi Fagan
  • MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #5 by Pia Guerra
  • MS. MARVEL #5 by Emanuela Lupacchino
  • PATSY WALKER A.K.A. HELLCAT #4 by Erica Henderson
  • SCARLET WITCH #4 by Jamal Campbell
  • SPIDER-GWEN #6 by Emanuela Lupacchino
  • THE TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #4 by Meghan Hetrick
  • THE ULTIMATES #5 by Yasmine Putri
  • UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #6 by Kamome Shirahama
  • UNCANNY AVENGERS #7 by Joelle Jones
  • UNCANNY INHUMANS #6 by Bill Sienkiewicz

Marvel's “Women of Power” event kicks off March 2016.

