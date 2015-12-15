Marvel showcases ‘Women of Power’ with 25 variant covers in March

Marvel announced today that they will be celebrating Women's History month next year by releasing their first ever line of “Women of Power” variant covers.

These variant covers will not only celebrate Women's History month, but also Marvel's best female led titles, like “Captain Marvel”, “Spider-Gwen”, and “Ms. Marvel”. Each cover will be drawn by different artists, like Phil Noto, Emanuela Lupacchino, and Laura Braga.

“From returning favorites like Spider-Gwen and Ms. Marvel to new characters like Moon Girl, 2015 was a huge year for the women of Marvel,” says Marvel SVP Sales & Marketing David Gabriel. “2016 will be no different and we”re excited to kick that off with our Women of Power variant initiative early next year.”

Check out these variant cover previews below:

“Captain Marvel” #3 by Emanuela Lupacchino

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” #5 by Pia Guerra

“Ms. Marvel” #5 by Emanuela Lupacchino

“Spider-Gwen” #6 by Emanuela Lupacchino

The complete list of covers include:

A-FORCE #4 by Jamie McKelvie

ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS #7 by Evan Shaner

ALL-NEW HAWKEYE #5 by Phil Noto

ALL-NEW WOLVERINE #6 by Vanesa Del Ray

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #9 by Tula Lotay

BLACK WIDOW #1 by Kevin Wada

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SAM WILSON #7 by Nen Chang

CAPTAIN MARVEL #3 by Emanuela Lupacchino

DAREDEVIL #5 by Sara Pichelli

DEADPOOL #8 by Annie Wu

EXTRAORDINARY X-MEN #8 by Lenil Yu

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6 by Siya Oum

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #7 by Kate Niemczyk

MIGHTY THOR #5 by Laura Braga

MOCKINGBIRD #1 by Kirbi Fagan

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #5 by Pia Guerra

MS. MARVEL #5 by Emanuela Lupacchino

PATSY WALKER A.K.A. HELLCAT #4 by Erica Henderson

SCARLET WITCH #4 by Jamal Campbell

SPIDER-GWEN #6 by Emanuela Lupacchino

THE TOTALLY AWESOME HULK #4 by Meghan Hetrick

THE ULTIMATES #5 by Yasmine Putri

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #6 by Kamome Shirahama

UNCANNY AVENGERS #7 by Joelle Jones

UNCANNY INHUMANS #6 by Bill Sienkiewicz

Marvel's “Women of Power” event kicks off March 2016.