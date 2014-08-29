“Marvel”s Agent Carter” brings on Chad Michael Murray

The “One Tree Hill” alum will become a series regular on the ABC midseason show, playing the important role of Strategic Scientific Reserve Agent Jack Thompson. PLUS: “Dollhouse” alum Enver Gjokaj is also joining the cast.

“Modern Family” casts Andrea Anders as an annoying new neighbor

She and Steve Zahn will move in next to the Dunphys next season.

“CSI” books Greg Grunberg

The “Heroes” alum will guest as a man in rehab.

CeeLo Green pleads no contest after woman accuses him of slipping her ecstasy

According to TMZ, “The no contest plea is a felony … but the plea allows him to maintain his innocence.”

Gen Con attendees played “Parks and Rec”s” Cones of Dunshire

An oversized carpet version of Ben Wyatt”s board game was played for charity.

Mindy Kaling takes to Twitter seeking a NYC apartment rental

She tweeted last night: “Looking to sublet a spacious apartment/townhouse in Manhattan, south of 14th street, for me & 5 of my writers, from September 7th to 16th!”

“Unauthorized Saved by the Bell” stars had never seen “Saved by the Bell”

Said one cast member: “It was a little bit before my time. I was born in '95 and the show ended around '93.”

Check out pics from Hodor's “Game of Thrones”-inspired Rave of Thrones

Kristian Nairn, who also is a DJ, kicked off his Rave of Thrones tour last night in Sydney.

“Arrow” adds Cupid

“Supernatural” vet Amy Gumenick will play Arrow”s No.1 lovestruck fan.

“Intruders” had a bigger BBC America premiere than “Orphan Black”

About 1.5 million watched the supernatural drama, including DVR viewers.